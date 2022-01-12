First Alert Forecast | 1/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pleasant weather conditions are expected through today with mostly sunny skies and light southwest/west winds. If you liked yesterday then you’ll love today! Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s area wide. A weak disturbance will move through Texoma tonight giving us a slight wind shift. By tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday will be a copy and paste but slightly warmer. Highs tomorrow afternoon be mild, rising into the upper 60s and even the low 70s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. By Friday, winds will increase out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph ahead of our next strong cold front. The front is looking to pass by Friday afternoon bringing with it a much cooler airmass for Saturday plus gusty north winds. Before the front moves in, however, highs will remain in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

This may sound silly but you’ll be able to hear when that front arrives as wind gusts will range from 30-40mph! Sustained winds will be out of the north at 15 to 25mph. If you like the cold weather then you’ll enjoy Saturday. If you prefer warm weather, then Saturday is going to be miserable. A very cold airmass will be overhead so highs will struggle to hit the 40s for many locations. I’m expecting that many will only rise into the mid to upper 30s. Factor in those gusty north winds and wind chill values will remain in the teens and 20s. There will be elevated fire weather concerns even with the much colder temperatures across western Oklahoma and adjacent western north Texas.

Accompanied with the cold front will be an upper-level trough. This will move across the southern Plains into northern/eastern Oklahoma overnight Friday into Saturday. With the cold air and extra moisture in place, some areas (MAINLY EAST OF I-35) could see light snow accumulations before the end of Saturday. It’ll be a cold night heading into Sunday morning with temperatures falling into the teens for many locations. The second half of the weekend will rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Sunday with north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Temperatures into early next week will rebound quickly as current trends show highs back into the 60s by Tuesday!

Have a good Wednesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

