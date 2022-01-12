Lawton City Council member makes first court appearance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton City Council member made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Jay Burk was charged with Driving Under the Influence in connection to his arrest early Saturday morning in Lawton.

Burk pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was released on own recognizance bond and is set to appear in court again on February 23.

