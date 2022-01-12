Expert Connections
Lawton Police donate to Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma

Lawton Police Department donated $5,600 to Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Jan. 12, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department gave back to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma this month.

On Jan. 7, the department presented the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma with $5,600 that was raised through No Shave November. That money included a matching donation from the Police Union.

Lawton Police raise money each year through No Shave November.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials said money donated to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma is used to provide patients expert care and medical facilities in the community.

