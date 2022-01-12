Expert Connections
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the city's first homicide of the year.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.

Police identified Naoko Vanduyn and her child as the victims in last week’s murder at St. James Apartments on Cache Road.

David Vanduyn, Naoko’s husband, has been arrested in connection to the murders.

Lawton Police said they were called to the apartment last Thursday on a suspicious male, who was later identified as David Vanduyn.

While police were speaking with Vanduyn, they determined a welfare check should be done on his wife and child. Lawton Police said that is what led them to their bodies.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

