LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.

Police identified Naoko Vanduyn and her child as the victims in last week’s murder at St. James Apartments on Cache Road.

David Vanduyn, Naoko’s husband, has been arrested in connection to the murders.

Lawton Police said they were called to the apartment last Thursday on a suspicious male, who was later identified as David Vanduyn.

While police were speaking with Vanduyn, they determined a welfare check should be done on his wife and child. Lawton Police said that is what led them to their bodies.

