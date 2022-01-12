Expert Connections
Oklahoma Department of Labor Licensing Division will be closed twice a week

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Labor (ODOL) Licensing Division will be closing twice a week for the time being.

The department will be closed to the public Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.

The licensing windows will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ODOL lobby will be open and those who visit may drop off applications for processing.

More information can be found on the ODOL website or email odol.licensing@labor.ok.gov.

