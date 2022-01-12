Polar Bear Plunge 5K registration begins

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Community Recreation Officer at Fort Sill Tenile Russell joined 7News to talk about the Polar Plunge 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area on Jan. 22.

The Fort Sill Polar Bear Plunge 5K will begin at 3 p.m.

After the 5K, there will be a plunge into Lake Elmer Thomas.

The cost is $25 per person.

Residents can register in person the day of the event or at any of the Fort Sill fitness centers, Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill Golf Course or online.

