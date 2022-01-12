School bus crash slows traffic in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed in Cache Tuesday afternoon after a crash with a school bus.

It happened a little before 4 p.m. on southwest Lee Boulevard in Cache.

Our photographer on scene said it seemed a gray car rear-ended the bus before rolling off into a ditch.

They said there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.