School bus crash slows traffic in Cache
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed in Cache Tuesday afternoon after a crash with a school bus.
It happened a little before 4 p.m. on southwest Lee Boulevard in Cache.
Our photographer on scene said it seemed a gray car rear-ended the bus before rolling off into a ditch.
They said there were kids on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.