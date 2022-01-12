Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two suspects in the shooting of an officer during a chase earlier this week in Comanche County made their first court appearances Wednesday.

Investigators said Brandi Crosby was the driver in that chase and Larry Hardison was the one who opened fire, wounding a Lawton Police officer.

Crosby was charged with two counts including felony eluding of a police officer while Hardison was charged with shooting with intent to kill along with two other counts.

During their first court appearance Wednesday, Crosby’s bond was set at $500,000 while Hardison’s was set at $1,000,000.

