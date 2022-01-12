Expert Connections
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances

Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two suspects in the shooting of an officer during a chase earlier this week in Comanche County made their first court appearances Wednesday.

Investigators said Brandi Crosby was the driver in that chase and Larry Hardison was the one who opened fire, wounding a Lawton Police officer.

Crosby was charged with two counts including felony eluding of a police officer while Hardison was charged with shooting with intent to kill along with two other counts.

During their first court appearance Wednesday, Crosby’s bond was set at $500,000 while Hardison’s was set at $1,000,000.

