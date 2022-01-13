10K+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 10,000 new Coronavirus cases and 53 deaths were reported in Oklahoma Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 10,502 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 785,671.

There are currently 72,516 active cases statewide according to OSDH.

The CDC reported 53 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma as well on Wednesday.

So far, 12,750 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus.

