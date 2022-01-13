7News First Alert Weather: Arctic air briefly visits Texoma this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds with light winds out of the east-southeast at 5 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 30s.

On Friday, mostly cloudy and not as warm with highs topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up during the afternoon out of the south at 10-15 mph ahead of a potent cold front that will arrive around sunset. In addition to dormant vegetation and low relative humidity between 15-35% will aid in fire weather conditions returning across Texoma.

Arctic air moves in on Saturday with an attendant upper-level storm system that will bring snow mainly across north-central and eastern Oklahoma. While models are subject to change as new data becomes available, as of now accumulations will range between a dusting and 3′'. A flurry can’t be ruled out mainly from a Hobart-to-Duncan line and northeast. If the track of the upper-low for nudges westward then it could bring a better chance for a few flurries/light snow to Texoma. Otherwise, a lack of moisture will prevent this from happening. Winds will be brisk out of the north at 25-30 mph with wind gusts approaching 45-50 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and low 20s all afternoon.

Once the storm system clears the area dry air will filter back in and temperatures will begin to moderate with highs reaching near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will fluctuate from the low 40s to the mid 60s with another cold front likely to move in on Tuesday night.

