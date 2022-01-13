7News First Alert Weather: Upper-level storm system to bring snow to the Sooner State Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and another great opportunity for stargazers to take advantage of. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

On Thursday, it’ll warm up quickly during the afternoon with highs topping out near 70°. Skies will be bright and sunny and winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Elevated fire weather conditions return by Friday afternoon as winds pick up out of the southeast at 10-15 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. This cold front will come in with a punch sometime after sunset with brisk north winds to follow.

The storm system associated with the front will track across portions of Oklahoma bringing the chance for precipitation and even some snow mainly along and north of I-40 and east of I-35. Impacts will be very minimal if any at all for southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s on Saturday afternoon with wind chills staying in the teens much of the afternoon. Once the low moves off to the east and southeast dry air will filter in on Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s.

