Deadline for Lawton-area scholarships approaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for scholarship applications for area high school students is fast approaching.

More than $25,000 in Lawton Community Foundation scholarships is available to graduating seniors from Lawton and Comanche County high schools.

Officials with the Lawton Community Foundation said in 2021, they gave 17 Lawton-area students a total of $33,000 in scholarships.

In addition to Lawton-area scholarships, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation has more than 165 scholarships available online for students statewide.

Scholarships available can be found below:

The McMahon Legacy Scholarship deadline is Feb. 1, and is a one-time scholarship for Comanche County graduating high school seniors who participated in the Comanche County Livestock Show for at least two years.

The Lawton Communication Foundation Scholarship deadline is Feb. 7. It is a one-time, $2,000 scholarship for seniors graduating from each of these schools: Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Geronimo, Lawton High, Eisenhower and Lawton MacArthur.

The Lawton Noon Lions Club Scholarship deadline is also Feb. 7. It is a $2,000 scholarship renewable for up to four years for seniors planning to attend Cameron University.

The Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship deadline is Feb. 15. The one-time, $2,000 scholarship is for women graduating from Lawton Public Schools who plan to attend Cameron University or the Great Plains Technology Center.

The Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship deadline is March 15. The one-time, $1,500 scholarship is for Lawton Public Schools graduating seniors who took part in ROTC.

