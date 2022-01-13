Elgin City Hall closed to foot traffic

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin City Hall has been closed to foot traffic.

Mayor JJ Francais made the announcement on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Francais said the decision was made due to staffing issues and in an effort to maintain operations.

In the post, he added that the drop box will be checked several times a day, and people will still be allowed in to make payments or inquire about services.

