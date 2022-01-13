Expert Connections
Elgin City Hall closed to foot traffic

Elgin City Hall is being closed to foot traffic for the time being.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin City Hall has been closed to foot traffic.

Mayor JJ Francais made the announcement on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Francais said the decision was made due to staffing issues and in an effort to maintain operations.

In the post, he added that the drop box will be checked several times a day, and people will still be allowed in to make payments or inquire about services.

Due to staffing issues and an effort to maintain operations. I have closed City Hall to foot traffic. The Dropbox will...

Posted by City of Elgin, OK on Thursday, January 13, 2022

