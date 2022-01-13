First Alert Forecast | 1/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another beautiful day is on tap across all of Texoma! The sun will be shinning, temperatures will be warm and winds will be light. This afternoon will consist of high temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and low 70s area wide. As you’re waking up temperatures this Thursday morning are ranging from the upper 20s to the low 40s! The light jacket will suffice though.

Tonight, a surface ridge will shift east returning south winds by tomorrow morning. Similar to the last few mornings, many by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will stay mild but slightly cooler than what is expected today! Highs tomorrow will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s north. Counties along and south of the Red River the range from the mid 60s to low 70s. Southeast winds will stay at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will hover around the mid 20s. Late in the afternoon/ early evening is when a strong cold front will sweep across the Sooner State. Behind this front will be a much colder airmass accompanied with strong north winds. Before things can cool off, the strong winds will create a brief period of elevated fire weather across parts of western Oklahoma and western north Texas late in the day.

There are multiple things about this cold front you need to know:

1. Anticipated wind gusts will range in the 30s/40s. Theses strong north winds will likely support the need for a Wind Advisory for portions if not all of the area Friday night and Saturday.

2. Air temperatures by Saturday morning will fall into the mid 20s and only rise into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. However, the strong winds and cold temperatures will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s throughout the day Saturday.

3. Despite the cold air overhead, the strong winds and dormant vegetation along with extreme drought conditions will lead to elevated fire weather conditions across SWOK & NTX.

4. There will be isolated showers, both rain and snow, for portions of the state associated with this front. Precipitation will start as rain before changing over to snow Friday night/ Saturday morning. The exact track of an upper-level low and specific timing does lead to some uncertainties. With that being said, it’s not out of the question that some eastern counties mainly along and east of I-35 could see light accumulations. Trends are showing that many locations will stay dry and higher chances for accumulations will be east of the area.

Post front, Sunday morning will be cold! Air temperatures will drop into the mid teens for many locations with wind chill values a bit cooler. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will return to the south and stay light at 5 to 15mph.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

