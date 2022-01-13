The Foreman Prairie House prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Members from The Foreman Prairie House in Duncan are reaching out for the community’s help as they prepare for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

The building is one of the most historic buildings in Duncan and the organization is striving to keep its history alive.

One way they’re doing that is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by having a parade and handing out goodie bags to kids.

On Wednesday and Thursday, they’re asking anyone who is able to drop off donations to fill those bags.

Items like hand sanitizer, candy, crayons, stickers or hand warmers are needed.

“We felt this is a way we can minister to our community and love them,” President of The Foreman Prairie House Foundation Laura McGouran said. Just get them our little gift on this important day.”

Items can be dropped off outside of the house in the designated buckets at 814 Oak Ave.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.