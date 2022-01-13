Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

The Foreman Prairie House prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Members from The Foreman Prairie House in Duncan are reaching out for the community’s help as they prepare for their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

The building is one of the most historic buildings in Duncan and the organization is striving to keep its history alive.

One way they’re doing that is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by having a parade and handing out goodie bags to kids.

On Wednesday and Thursday, they’re asking anyone who is able to drop off donations to fill those bags.

Items like hand sanitizer, candy, crayons, stickers or hand warmers are needed.

“We felt this is a way we can minister to our community and love them,” President of The Foreman Prairie House Foundation Laura McGouran said. Just get them our little gift on this important day.”

Items can be dropped off outside of the house in the designated buckets at 814 Oak Ave.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages
Lawton Public Schools will move to remote learning starting Wednesday.
Lawton Public Schools moving to remote learning
The report shows that Burk refused a breathalyzer test when the officer asked him to take one.
Details released in Lawton City Council member’s DUI arrest

Latest News

Authorities investigate possible animal poisoning in Medicine Park.
Medicine Park officials investigating possible animal poisoning
Members of The Foreman Prairie House ask for donations to give to kids.
The Foreman Prairie House prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Duncan Public Schools is still working to complete projects from a school bond that was passed...
Duncan Public Schools making major security upgrades
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Upper-level storm system to bring snow to the Sooner State Saturday