Gov. Stitt, AG O’Connor address Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates

FILE - The Supreme Court ruled against a vaccine mandate for businesses on Thursday.
FILE - The Supreme Court ruled against a vaccine mandate for businesses on Thursday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is addressing the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses.

The Supreme Court Thursday blocked the mandate for private businesses, but upheld a similar mandate for healthcare workers.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandates for businesses is an important victory for the individual freedom of Oklahomans and every citizen of this great nation,” Governor Stitt said. “I applaud Attorney General John O’Connor who has been tirelessly fighting back against the Biden administration’s dangerous federal overreach. I am also grateful to my Republican colleagues in the Legislature who have been allies in this fight. Our alignment is critical, and I am grateful for their efforts.”

While the Supreme Court blocked that mandate, it allowed one for health care workers to move forward. Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said the rule will hurt the state’s healthcare system.

“The State of Oklahoma is already suffering from healthcare staffing shortages and the CMS vaccine mandate will only make matters worse, especially in rural Oklahoma,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Not only does the CMS mandate threaten the healthcare interests of countless Americans, but it also puts state funding at risk. My office will continue to fight for the rights of Oklahomans and defend the rule of law against the Biden Administration’s heavy-handed tactics.”

