Man charged in Lawton double homicide

David Vanduyn
David Vanduyn(Lawton Police)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The suspect in a double homicide in Lawton has now been charged in the crime as more details have been released.

David Vanduyn has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful removal of a dead body and one count of reckless conduct with a firearm.

According to court documents, police were initially alerted to the situation when a resident at St. James Apartments told police on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that she found bullet holes in her apartment. Police determined they had to come from the apartment below and went to check.

Despite getting a key from the apartment manager for the apartment below, they found the key didn’t work and when they tried to get into the front door of the home, they found it barricaded.

The next day, officers went back to the apartment to perform a welfare check while other officers responded to a suspicious person wearing camouflage walking in traffic nearby. That man was later identified as Vanduyn.

He was found in his car in a nearby church parking lot with a loaded rifle and two loaded 9mm handguns.

According to court documents, officers around the same time went into the apartment where they found Vanduyn’s wife Naoko and their son dead.

Investigators said during an interview, Vanduyn admitted to firing multiple bullets in his apartment, shooting and killing his wife and son.

