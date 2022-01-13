No injuries after rollover in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. - Crews were on the scene of a semi-truck rollover near Temple Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 70 and 65.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi swerved to avoid hitting a car that was turning, and the truck ended up rolling over into a ditch.

No one was hurt in the crash.

