Oklahoma State Department of Education releases student enrollment data
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s annual student count increased for this school year, after taking a major hit during the peak of the pandemic.
Data from the state’s education department shows more than 4,000 additional students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade form the 2021-2022 school year.
They said those numbers suggest that more families are choosing in-person learning for their kids.
The department officials also said it shows a reversal of student counts at the state’s largest virtual charter schools, which dropped by 35 percent since last year.
