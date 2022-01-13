Oklahoma State Department of Education releases student enrollment data

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s annual student count increased for this school year, after taking a major hit during the peak of the pandemic.

Data from the state’s education department shows more than 4,000 additional students enrolled in Pre-K through 12th grade form the 2021-2022 school year.

They said those numbers suggest that more families are choosing in-person learning for their kids.

The department officials also said it shows a reversal of student counts at the state’s largest virtual charter schools, which dropped by 35 percent since last year.

