OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County

The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was discovered earlier this week in Caddo County.

According to OSBI officials, 38-year-old Crystal Thiessen was found dead in a field behind a home in the 41000 block of County Street 2620 in Apache after a 911 call was placed Tuesday.

Authorities said no arrests have been made so far in the case and no suspects identified yet.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

