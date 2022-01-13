OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was discovered earlier this week in Caddo County.

According to OSBI officials, 38-year-old Crystal Thiessen was found dead in a field behind a home in the 41000 block of County Street 2620 in Apache after a 911 call was placed Tuesday.

Authorities said no arrests have been made so far in the case and no suspects identified yet.

