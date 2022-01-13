Unemployment numbers up slightly in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up in Oklahoma after a downward trend.

For the week ending Jan. 1, initial claims reached 1,826, up slightly from the previous week’s 1,762.

Continued claims for the same week were 13,679, up from 12,894 the week before.

National advanced figures for the week ending Jan. 8 show another increase in unemployment numbers.

The final numbers for that week in Oklahoma will be released next Thursday.

