Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Verdejo Events LLC will host bowling tournament

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Shamika Verdejo, the owner of Verdejo Events, joined 7News to talk about their PS5 Scratch Bowling Tournament to benefit Limbs for Life.

The Verdejo Events LLC PS5 Scratch Bowling Tournament will be held from Jan. 17 through Jan. 23 at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Fort Sill.

Throughout the week, teams of four will have the chance to bowl as many games as they like to submit a top score to win a PS5.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 and costs $25 per team.

Limbs for Life will receive 20 percent of each registration fee.

Full tournament rules can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Jay Burk
Lawton City Council member makes first court appearance
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

Latest News

The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County
First Alert Weather 4pm
7News First Alert Weather: Arctic air briefly visits Texoma this weekend
FILE - The Supreme Court ruled against a vaccine mandate for businesses on Thursday.
Gov. Stitt, AG O’Connor address Supreme Court decision on vaccine mandates
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as of Jan. 13.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals