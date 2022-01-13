Verdejo Events LLC will host bowling tournament

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Shamika Verdejo, the owner of Verdejo Events, joined 7News to talk about their PS5 Scratch Bowling Tournament to benefit Limbs for Life.

The Verdejo Events LLC PS5 Scratch Bowling Tournament will be held from Jan. 17 through Jan. 23 at Twin Oaks Bowling Center on Fort Sill.

Throughout the week, teams of four will have the chance to bowl as many games as they like to submit a top score to win a PS5.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 and costs $25 per team.

Limbs for Life will receive 20 percent of each registration fee.

Full tournament rules can be found here.

