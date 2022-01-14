Expert Connections
11,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The CDC reported 25 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma as well on Friday.
The CDC reported 25 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma as well on Friday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has broken another record for daily COVID cases.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 11,315 cases.

The previous record was on Thursday when 10,502 new cases were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 8,485.

According to OSDH, there are currently 79,374 active cases statewide.

So far, 12,775 deaths in the state have been attributed to the Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

