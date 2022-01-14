Expert Connections
Armed robbery under investigation in Altus

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a store Thursday night.

According to police around 10 p.m. Thursday, a man walked into the Dollar General store at 300 S. Main and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money from the cash register.

Investigators said the suspect then took off with the cash and was last seen running northeast away from the store.

The suspect was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.

No one was injured.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

