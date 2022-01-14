Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Crash reported at Highway 7 and Highway 65

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUMPKIN CENTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash Friday morning at Pumpkin Center.

The incident happened at Highway 7 and Highway 65, at around 9 a.m.

Reports from the scene said it looked as though an SUV was headed west on Highway 7, while a truck was driving south on Highway 65.

The two collided, causing large amounts of dirt and vehicle debris to cover the road.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 13 people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Stephens County.
At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust
The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Update on officer’s condition after shooting released
David Vanduyn
Man charged in Lawton double homicide
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Grab the boots with the fur to start the weekend
Four people still have active warrants as part of the investigation, though one of them is...
More details released in Stephens County drug sweep
Authorities said the suspect caused $5,000 in damages to the church.
Police investigating copper tubing theft in Lawton
Authorities said the suspect caused $5,000 in damages to the church.
Police investigating copper tubing theft in Lawton