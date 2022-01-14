Crash reported at Highway 7 and Highway 65

PUMPKIN CENTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash Friday morning at Pumpkin Center.

The incident happened at Highway 7 and Highway 65, at around 9 a.m.

Reports from the scene said it looked as though an SUV was headed west on Highway 7, while a truck was driving south on Highway 65.

The two collided, causing large amounts of dirt and vehicle debris to cover the road.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

