Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Elgin School Board accepts resignation of teacher

Elgin School Board accepts resignation of former middle school teacher.
Elgin School Board accepts resignation of former middle school teacher.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday night, the Elgin School Board officials accepted the resignation of a former teacher and city council member.

Eric Bradford issued his resignation this week citing ”personal problems.”

The former councilman had served as Elgin Middle Schools’ director of vocal music and drama, and he had recently been suspended from the position.

Bradford’s resignation was accepted after board officials came out of executive session during Thursday tonight’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Jay Burk
Lawton City Council member makes first court appearance
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

Latest News

K-9 Officer Yeko intercepts 9 kilos of fentanyl.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K-9 officer intercepts fentanyl
Police investigate shots fired call near 9th and Summit.
Police investigate shooting in Lawton
Officials issue felony warrant for third person in high-speed chase.
Police file arrest warrant for third person involved in pursuit
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Update on officer’s condition after shooting released