Elgin School Board accepts resignation of teacher

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday night, the Elgin School Board officials accepted the resignation of a former teacher and city council member.

Eric Bradford issued his resignation this week citing ”personal problems.”

The former councilman had served as Elgin Middle Schools’ director of vocal music and drama, and he had recently been suspended from the position.

Bradford’s resignation was accepted after board officials came out of executive session during Thursday tonight’s meeting.

