First Alert Forecast | 1/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As you’re waking up this Friday morning, temperatures are in the 30s/40s. Today will warm into the upper 60s NE meanwhile the mid 70s SW. Look for increasing clouds with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. During the day, wind gusts will be as high as the mid 20s. An approaching cold front and low-pressure system is going to move across the Southern Plains today. Here are the main take aways:

1. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will drop into the upper 30s/low 40s. Look for mostly sunny skies west with mostly cloudy skies east.

2. Wind gusts will be as high as the mid 50s for many locations. A Wind Advisory is in place from 3PM today until 5PM tomorrow evening. Sustained winds at this time will remain out of the north at 20 to 30mph.

3. Cold temperatures combined with the strong north winds will create wind chill values staying in the teens/ 20s all Saturday long!

4. The north winds, dry conditions and dead vegetation will create near-critical fire conditions. Red Flag Warning (PINK) from 12-7PM today. Follow any county burn-bans in place and as Smokey the Bear says- only you can prevent wildfires.

5. With temperatures below freezing for much of the area tomorrow, a passing low will provide a chance of light snow/ flurries to parts of the area. Higher accumulations will stay confined to the northeast part of the state but some locations in Caddo, Grady, Stephens & Comanche counties could likely see snow flurries late Saturday morning/ the afternoon.

Cloud cover will decrease during the morning Sunday with the exit of the storm system. Sunday morning will start out in the teens for many locations along and north of I-44. Temperatures by the afternoon will rise near to slightly below average (but it’ll be warmer than Saturday!). Area wide, expect the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a good Friday and a (warm) weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

