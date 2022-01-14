Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt names new member to Pardon and Parole Board

Dr. Edward Kozieczny
Dr. Edward Kozieczny(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Gov. Kevin Stitt has named a new member to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

Dr. Edward Konieczny will take the spot left on the board by the resignation of Adam Luck.

“I am excited to welcome Edward to state service as a member of the Pardon and Parole Board,” Governor Stitt said. “He is an inspiring leader with a servant’s heart, and I am confident in his ability to make and own responsibility for critical decisions.”

Dr. Konieczny served as Bishop, CEO and President of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma from 2007 to January 2021, and previously was a police officer from 1975 to 1992 in California.

Dr. Konieczny has degrees in administration of justice and criminal justice.

Konieczny received a Master of Divinity from Church Divinity School of the Pacific and his Doctor of Ministry from Seabury Western Theological Seminary.

