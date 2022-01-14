At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - At least 13 people have been arrested as a result of a drug bust in Stephens County.

According to court documents, investigations into the suspects took place over the course of several months, involving several departments including, among others, Duncan Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Court records show at least 13 people with arrest warrants issued this week in Stephens County who were arrested Thursday.

Below is a list of the suspects and their charges:

Michael Max Thomas - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance after former felony conviction

William Geisler Jr. - Two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Phillip Hernandez - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance after former felony conviction

Mary Moulder - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Brenda Whitehead - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance, three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs

Courtney Pollard - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Conwell Jackson II - wTo counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Anthony Fraser - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substance

Jeremy Arbuckle - Two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, one of trafficking in illegal drugs

Lashae Davis - Trafficking in illegal drugs

Allen Vermillion II - Distribution of controlled dangerous substance

Richard Olson - Two counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, one of trafficking in illegal drugs

Vernon Dangerfield Jr - Conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony conviction, conspiracy to commit trafficking in illegal drugs

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.