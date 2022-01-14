Many arrest made following Crime Stopper tips last year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The community helped lead to the arrest of more than 30 criminals across Southwest Oklahoma in 2021.

Detective Dustin Dye with Crime Stoppers said he is very pleased with how the program did last year.

He said none of this would be possible without the communities help.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma received 580 tips in 2021.

That led to a total of 33 arrests and 94-hundred dollars paid out to anonymous tipsters.

“Amongst those, we also count in our statistics our recovered values such as a stolen car,” Dye said. “We recovered a stolen car this year worth approximately 15 thousand dollars that without a Crime Stoppers tip we may not have. We also recovered three guns that were used in crimes and then we had close to five thousand dollars in narcotics that we recovered Crime Stoppers tips.”

Nearly 22-thousand dollars worth of stolen property was recovered.

Out of the many arrests last year, Dye said the most high profile was Coyante Williams back in September.

“He was our first 48, where we actually paid out five-thousand dollars out to a tipster for their information that led to his arrest. Kind of the specifics on that case is he fled Lawton, Oklahoma after he committed a homicide, a first-degree murder, and went to a neighboring city. With the combined efforts of the U.S. Marshals, the Lawton Police Department, along with the neighboring agencies, Comanche PD, and our tipsters information, we made the arrest,” Dye said.

Dye said he understands many people may be afraid to speak up about crimes in fear of retaliation, but Crime Stoppers allows people to remain anonymous.

“What we’ll do is contact these departments, and then they investigate those tips. Sometimes the tips wind up nothing, or it’s old information, so information that they already had. A lot of the times though it’s new information things that they can actually add to their case,” Dye added.

Crime Stoppers is also starting the new year with brand new signage that will be replacing old signs across communities.

You’ll see QR codes to keep up with technology.

“This QR code will take you directly to our website. You can follow and see who is on our most-wanted list. You can see what community event we are involved in, and you can also submit tips, and follow up on tips. It’s just a new way of reaching out and keep individuals involved with the Crime Stoppers program. That way they can help combat crime in their neighborhood,” Dye said.

