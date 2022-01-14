More details released in Stephens County drug sweep

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people are still wanted in connection to a drug bust in Stephens County that resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

According to the District Attorney’s office, authorities are still looking for Madonna Davidson, Jeremiah Lopez and Felis Sanchez.

Davidson and Sanchez are wanted on charges of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance while Lopez is wanted on one count of distribution.

The District Attorney’s office provided 18 names who were either arrested as part of Thursday’s sweep, were arrested earlier as part of the investigation or were already in jail on unrelated charges but have since been charged in connection to the investigation. The names and their charges can be found below:

Alfred Thompson: Six counts of trafficking CDS, one count of possession of proceeds from drug activity;

Shanna Cox: Three counts of trafficking CDS;

Tera Hendershot: Possession of proceeds from drug activity;

Brenda Whitehead: Distribution of CDS, four counts of trafficking CDS, one count of conspiracy to traffic CDS;

Richard Deuntay Jackson: Trafficking CDS, Conspiracy to Traffic CDS;

Conwell Jackson II: Two counts of distribution of CDS;

Anthony Kyle Fraser: Distribution of CDS, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS;

Jeremy Dewayne Arbuckle: Two counts of distribution of CDS, one count of trafficking CDS;

Courtney Leann Pollard: Distribution of CDS;

Richard Allen Olson: Two counts of distribution of CDS, one count of conspiracy to distribute CDS;

Allen Earl Vermillion II: Distribution of CDS;

Lashae Marie Davis: Trafficking CDS;

Mary Louise Moulder: Distribution of CDS;

Phillip Hernandez: Distribution of CDS;

Michael Max Thomas: Distribution of CDS;

William Cecil Geisler, Jr.: Two counts of distribution of CDS (in Stephens County jail on other charges; initial appearance on January 14, 2022);

Vernon Olin Dangerfield, Jr.: Conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking CDS, conspiracy to commit trafficking CDS;

Abby Gifford: Distribution of CDS, conspiracy to distribute CDS (in jail in Grady county on Trafficking)

According to the District Attorney’s office, the District 6 Violent Crime and Drug Task Force led the investigation.

Several agencies either helped in the investigation, or assisted in the subsequent arrests; including the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Homeland Security, Stephens County Sheriffs, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as well as both Duncan and Lawton Police Departments.

