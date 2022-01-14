Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K-9 officer intercepts fentanyl

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is praising one of their furriest officers for busting an attempted drug trafficking through the state.

Taking to Facebook, the Bureau said K-9 Officer Yeko intercepted 9 kilos of fentanyl being moved through Oklahoma.

They said that’s enough raw fentanyl to make over 90,000 counterfeit pills, with a street value of around $3 million.

They added Yeko’s bust was especially important during a time when counterfeit pills are leading to record overdose deaths across the country.

