Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K-9 officer intercepts fentanyl

K-9 Officer Yeko intercepts 9 kilos of fentanyl.
K-9 Officer Yeko intercepts 9 kilos of fentanyl.(Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is praising one of their furriest officers for busting an attempted drug trafficking through the state.

Taking to Facebook, the Bureau said K-9 Officer Yeko intercepted 9 kilos of fentanyl being moved through Oklahoma.

They said that’s enough raw fentanyl to make over 90,000 counterfeit pills, with a street value of around $3 million.

They added Yeko’s bust was especially important during a time when counterfeit pills are leading to record overdose deaths across the country.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

