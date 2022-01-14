Police investigate shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after shots were fired near 9th and Summit.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said it started as a domestic dispute with a man and a woman.

They said the woman was intoxicated and fired a gun multiple times.

Witnesses also confirmed hearing the shots.

A woman was taken to a hospital, after reportedly having a medical episode from running away from the gunshots.

There is no word on her condition.

