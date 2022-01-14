Police investigating copper tubing theft in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is looking out for someone who took off with copper wiring from a Lawton church.

According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened Nov. 16 around 2:15 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on SW 7th Street.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect was dropped off by a vehicle near the church and went up to the heating and air units and took off with copper tubing before leaving on foot.

Authorities said the suspect caused $5,000 in damages to the church.

If you have any information on the theft, you can call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO, use their 355-INFO app or go to lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

