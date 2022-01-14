Expert Connections
Police file arrest warrant for third person involved in pursuit

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for the third person connected to this week’s police chase.

Investigators said Robert Doak was in the backseat of the car as Brandi Crosby led police on a high speed chase through Lawton.

A search warrant was executed on the car a day after the chase.

Authorities said they found digital scales and glass pipes, along with several baggies of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.

Doak is charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

A bond has been set at $50,000.

Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

