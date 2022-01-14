Soldiers honored for helping technician at McMahon Memorial Auditorium

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A trio of soldiers were honored Thursday on Fort Sill for an act of holiday heroism.

Near the beginning of December, a contractor was setting up a multi-story high sound reflector inside the McMahon Memorial Auditorium when a mishap sent the equipment falling on top of him.

Several soldiers were nearby, after performing in a Christmas concert.

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Goss, Sergeant Karsten Burns and Corporal Nicole Mouzon lifted the equipment off the man.

“We are in the military as band members, but we’re still soldiers, so definitely what we learned from the basics, marksmanship and combat, come into play for incidents like these,” Mouzon said.

“Fortunately they were right there to help me out. And once I regarded and regrouped and figured out what was going on, of course I was extremely grateful that the army band guys and ladies had enough muscle to lift that thing up so I could get out, because I was certainly trapped,” Pat Reynolds, the backstage technician, said.

The soldiers were given certificates of appreciation on behalf of the McMahon Auditorium.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.