Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Jay Burk
Lawton City Council member makes first court appearance
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden Administration's efforts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines...
Supreme Court blocks large business vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden met privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to...
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Update on officer’s condition after shooting released
FILE - In this image provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,...
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole