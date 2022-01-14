Three lawmakers propose renaming part of Highway 36 in SWOK

HOLLISTER, Okla. (KSWO) - Three state lawmakers from southwest Oklahoma have announced plans to file legislation this year to rename part of Highway 36 after Edgar L. Hamm.

The announcement came from Rep. Trey Caldwell of Lawton as well as Senators Brent Howard of Altus and Chris Kidd of Waurika.

Edgar Hamm owned and operated Hamm’s Feed Lot for years and was co-owner of the Southwest Sire Evaluation Center and American Cattle Services. He also owned Hamm’s Feed and Supply, Hamm’s Show Supply and Hamm’s Sportsman Oasis.

Hamm passed away on Jan. 10 of this year.

“Edgar Hamm was a pillar of not only our community, but our state all of his life,” Caldwell said. “I had the privilege of calling him my friend, and anyone who ever met him knows that he had never met a stranger. I am glad to be a part of the effort to get this section of highway renamed in his honor. It is a small token of our appreciation for all he has done for our state.”

Highway 36 in Oklahoma runs from Geronimo to Grandfield.

The portion of the highway to be changed will be two miles on either side of Hamm Station in Hollister.

The legislation regarding the name change will be filed for the upcoming legislative session, which is set to begin Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.