Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Update on officer’s condition after shooting released

Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in high-speed chase.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Details coming from the family of the Lawton police officer who was shot during a high speed chase earlier this week have been released.

Officer John Bordelon’s wife said he is doing well and wants to thank everyone for the support they’ve received.

During the chase, a man shot at the officer while in pursuit, with bullets hitting his face and equipment.

Both suspects have since been charged.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police have confirmed that two people were killed in the first homicide of 2022.
LPD confirm double homicide at apartment complex, release identities
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances
Brandi Crosby and Larry Hardison have been arrested in connection to a chase and shooting in...
Suspects in Monday chase, officer shooting in Comanche County identified
Jay Burk
Lawton City Council member makes first court appearance
Area schools announce closures due to COVID-19, staff shortages

Latest News

At least 13 people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Stephens County.
At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust
The community helped lead to the arrest of more than 30 criminals across Southwest Oklahoma in...
Many arrest made following Crime Stopper tips last year
The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County
Shamika Verdejo gives details on the Verdejo Events LLC PS5 Scratch Bowling Tournament.
Verdejo Events LLC will host bowling tournament