Update on officer’s condition after shooting released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Details coming from the family of the Lawton police officer who was shot during a high speed chase earlier this week have been released.

Officer John Bordelon’s wife said he is doing well and wants to thank everyone for the support they’ve received.

During the chase, a man shot at the officer while in pursuit, with bullets hitting his face and equipment.

Both suspects have since been charged.

