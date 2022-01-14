Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over the pants that complete its uniforms.

Diana Webb of Alabama alleges the retailer requires fleet drivers to wear company-approved uniforms, but the pants are “impossible to wear” for women.

Webb claims the company only provides men’s pants and will only clean those pants for free.

While she notes Walmart does allow women to wear female uniforms, she alleges female workers must foot the bill for buying and cleaning them.

The lawsuit calls this policy “blatant sex discrimination” and calls for the judge to order Walmart to reimburse the women their uniform costs plus damages.

In a reported statement, a Walmart spokesperson said it does not require any employee to wear company-provided pants, and the retailer is reviewing uniform options for male and female drivers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 13 people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Stephens County.
At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust
The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Update on officer’s condition after shooting released
David Vanduyn
Man charged in Lawton double homicide
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

The CDC reported 25 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma as well on Friday.
11,000+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 6-year-old boy from Tennessee found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church
Prosecutors said in court papers that the women were trying to board a Delta Air Lines flight...
3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK