7News First Alert Weather: Grab the boots with the fur to start the weekend

Wind chills in the teens and 20s Saturday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, Arctic air will slowly begin to filter in and winds will be brisk out of the north at 25-35 mph with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Snow will likely begin across the northern half of the state throughout the overnight hours. Low will fall into the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens by daybreak.

A Wind Advisory was issued for all of Texoma through Saturday evening with strong winds posing a threat to loose outdoor objects and a few tree limbs could snap resulting in a few power outages. Elevated fire weather conditions will be present in western counties with relative humidity at around 25-40%. Bundle up if you plan on heading outdoors with high temperatures only getting into the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny and wind chills will remain in the 20s throughout the afternoon.

On Sunday, the main storm system moves to the southeast allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will also relax out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will continue into early next week with temperatures soaring back into the mid-to-upper 60s ahead of another strong cold front moving into the area late Tuesday evening.

