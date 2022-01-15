Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cameron University converts in-person classes to virtual instruction

In a statement on Saturday online, University officials said it’s “due to the rapid and...
In a statement on Saturday online, University officials said it’s “due to the rapid and significant spread of the coronavirus within the Cameron University community.”(KSWO)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is converting all in-person classes to virtual instruction when classes are back in session on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday online, University officials said it’s “due to the rapid and significant spread of the coronavirus within the Cameron University community.”

Regular course instruction will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.

University offices remain open and available, but masks are required by everyone in indoor public spaces on both campuses through Jan. 30.

For more information about operational changes, you can visit cameron.edu.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire in Elgin prompted evacuations Friday night.
UPDATE: Several fires in SWOK contained
Elgin School Board accepts resignation of former middle school teacher.
Elgin School Board accepts resignation of teacher
At least 13 people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Stephens County.
At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust
Four people still have active warrants as part of the investigation, though one of them is...
More details released in Stephens County drug sweep
Officials issue felony warrant for third person in high-speed chase.
Police file arrest warrant for third person involved in pursuit

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6pm
First Alert Forecast (1/15 PM)
First Alert Forecast 8:00 am
First Alert Forecast (1/15 AM)
Comanche County Memorial Hospital had 66 COVID-positive patients Friday, tying their record...
CCMH expected to break record number of COVID patients
Comanche County Memorial Hospital had 66 COVID-positive patients Friday, tying their record...
CCMH expected to break record number of COVID patients