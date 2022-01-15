Cameron University converts in-person classes to virtual instruction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University is converting all in-person classes to virtual instruction when classes are back in session on Tuesday.

In a statement on Saturday online, University officials said it’s “due to the rapid and significant spread of the coronavirus within the Cameron University community.”

Regular course instruction will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.

University offices remain open and available, but masks are required by everyone in indoor public spaces on both campuses through Jan. 30.

For more information about operational changes, you can visit cameron.edu.

