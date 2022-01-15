Expert Connections
Evacuation ordered due to large grass fire in Elgin

Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 9:56 P.M. - Those who have been evacuated can shelter at Watchetaker Hall at 584 NW Bingo Road.

The Red Cross will be on the location within the next 30 minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY - Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.

According to an alert sent Friday night, they’re requesting people near Route 277 & Kenney Road to evacuate immediately.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

