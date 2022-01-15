Evacuation ordered due to large grass fire in Elgin
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 9:56 P.M. - Those who have been evacuated can shelter at Watchetaker Hall at 584 NW Bingo Road.
The Red Cross will be on the location within the next 30 minutes.
ORIGINAL STORY - Comanche County Emergency Management is ordering an evacuation due to a large grass fire in the Shadow Ridge Estates area of Elgin.
According to an alert sent Friday night, they’re requesting people near Route 277 & Kenney Road to evacuate immediately.
