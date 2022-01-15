Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 13 people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Stephens County.
At least 13 arrested in Stephens County drug bust
The OSBI is investigating a suspicious death in Caddo County.
OSBI investigating suspicious death in Caddo County
Lawton police officer John Bordelon, pictured with a friend, is doing well after he was shot in...
Update on officer’s condition after shooting released
David Vanduyn
Man charged in Lawton double homicide
Elgin School Board accepts resignation of former middle school teacher.
Elgin School Board accepts resignation of teacher

Latest News

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Grab the boots with the fur to start the weekend
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors