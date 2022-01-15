First Alert Forecast (1/15 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Last night’s cold front has made itself known this morning as the winds came in strong across Texoma, and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be breezing out of the north at 25-35 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph in most places. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Texoma until 5:00 PM this evening, as well as there being elevated fire weather conditions for areas west of I-44. Make sure to take precautions when outside today when combating blowing dust, driving in high winds, and preventing dangerous grass fires that could easily get out of control with the strong wind gusts today and how dry it is across the region.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s, but with the present strong winds, wind chills will be in the 20s and teens today. Make sure to bundle up for not only the wind, but also the cold daytime temps. The associated low-pressure system that brought the cold front will be moving across eastern Oklahoma later this morning and into the afternoon. Wrap-around moisture combined with the below-freezing temperatures could allow for a few snow flurries in counties along I-40 and east of I-44 from the mid-morning hours until the mid-afternoon.

Skies will clear out tonight as the low-pressure system pushes east, taking the strong gusts along with it as winds overnight will die down out of the north at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be cold to start off Sunday morning as lows fall into the teens.

Sunday will be much warmer as temperatures begin to rebound back into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. Sunny skies are in store to end off the weekend, along with much calmer winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking into next week, daytime highs will get warmer as we rise back into the upper 60s by Tuesday ahead of our next cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, little-to-no rain chances are expected at this time with next week’s front.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.