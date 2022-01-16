First Alert Forecast (1/15 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Partly/mostly cloudy skies this evening, but cloud coverage will clear out tonight as the low-pressure system pushes east, taking the strong gusts along with it as winds overnight will be north at 10-20 mph until midnight, dying down to 5-15 mph early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be cold to start off Sunday morning as lows fall into the teens, but thankfully due to the light winds, wind chills will be almost a non-factor. Make sure to bundle up and find ways to stay warm tonight and if you head out early tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be much warmer as temperatures begin to rebound back into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s. Sunny skies are in store to end off the weekend, along with much calmer winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Looking into next week, daytime highs will get warmer due to atmospheric zonal flow and subtle ridging out west as we rise back into the upper 50s on Monday and the upper 60s by Tuesday ahead of our next cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, little-to-no rain chances are expected at this time with next week’s front, as any precipitation looks to stay east of I-35. A cold blast of air behind the front will cool us down into the 30s and 40s to end off the workweek, along with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

