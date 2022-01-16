Large grass fire, causing Elgin residents to evacuate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin’s Fire Chief Mike Baker said the large grass fire just north of Shadow Ridge Estates, off highway 2-77 and Keeney road started from high winds, knocking down a power line into a tree.

They spent hours working to put out the fire, and even hours after.

”We were here until 7am this morning, so 12 hours roughly,” Baker said. “I would say the fire was under control, probably 1:30am, 2am. Maybe earlier, but there was still a lot of stuff we had to watch due to this wind.”

When the fire started heading towards the neighborhood, Baker made the decision to evacuate.

American Red Cross opened an evacuation shelter at the Watchetaker Hall, ;ocated at the Comanche Nation tribe.

But thanks to the several amazing fire departments and volunteers, they were able to keep the homes from harms way.

However, Baker said it did burn down a couple out buildings.

”Fortunately, the yards were taken care of and that helps us a lot when it’s mowed grass,” Baker said. “That helps slow it down. The road right here helped stop it.“

Elgin’s mayor JJ Francais said he is very proud of the firefighter’s dedication, not focusing on the grass but the homes of the many families.

”They were able to get out here quickly, and really knock this down,” Francais said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s shocking but just a great moment for the City of Elgin. That we have such an amazing group of volunteers that came together and got this done.”

Francais said the Elgin community really stepped up as well, several businesses helping with any way they knew how.

”Taco truck and Fat Boy’s pizza step up and feed out firefighters at the end of the night,” Francais said. “Again, that’s an amazing effort. All City Council members came together and we’re available to help if we needed to purchase supplies or whatever. “

