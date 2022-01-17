Cameron Baptist Church hosts GriefShare support group events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Pastor Mike Teel from Cameron Baptist Church gave an interview to talk about their GriefShare support group during these difficult times.

GriefShare support groups will host Loss of a Spouse on Jan. 26 at Cameron Baptist Church.

The event will take at 6 p.m. place in the fellowship center and will kick off their newest session.

The 13-week session will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 at 6 and continue every Wednesday.

The group is open to anyone who has recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

There is no cost, unless someone purchases the books, and there is no minimum meeting requirement.

For more information can be found by contacting Cameron Baptist Church or GriefShare.

