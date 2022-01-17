Expert Connections
Cameron University goes virtual

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, all in person classes at Cameron University will change to virtual instruction.

The announcement came over the weekend, following a rapid and significant spread of COVID-19 within the CU community.

Virtual instruction will continue until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

During this time, university offices and services will remain open to employees, students and visitors.

Masks will be required by everyone in indoor, public spaces on both campuses through Jan. 30.

More information can be found on Cameron’s website.

Regular course instruction will resume on Monday, Jan. 31.
