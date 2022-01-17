Expert Connections
City of Lawton Patterson Building closes due to staff shortage

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton announced Monday, it will close the Patterson Center for two days this week due to staffing shortages.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the staffing shortages.

Officials plan to close the center on Thursday and Friday of this week

All of the department’s other recreation centers, the HC King Center and the Owens Multipurpose Center will remain open.

More information can be found on the City of Lawton’s website.

